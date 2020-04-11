Global  

Nurses, lauded for virus efforts, find their tires slashed

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
CORTLANDT, N.Y. (AP) — Some nurses at a New York hospital who had just been lauded for their work during the coronavirus pandemic ended their stress-filled overnight shifts to find their tires had been slashed while they worked. New York state police reported that the tires of 22 vehicles were found slashed Friday morning outside […]
