Forecasters: Storm could create strong tornadoes in South

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of possible strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail from a storm system that is expected to impact much of the South. An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley, the National Weather Service said. Birmingham, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi were among […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Tornadoes Rip Through the South Leaving at Least 18 Dead

Tornadoes Rip Through the South Leaving at Least 18 Dead 01:21

 Tornadoes Rip Through the South Leaving at Least 18 Dead Several southern states were hit by the deadly storm system on Sunday. Fox senior meteorologist Janice Dean Fox senior meteorologist Janice Dean At least 11 people were killed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management...

