JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of possible strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail from a storm system that is expected to impact much of the South. An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is likely Sunday from Louisiana through the Tennessee Valley, the National Weather Service said. Birmingham, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi were among […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this WTOP The threat of strong tornadoes and other damaging weather on Easter posed a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep So… https://t.co/QshdaVTR29 6 days ago Gene Wu @rwcaps @LisaDesabrais https://t.co/vOkGQZXrYs Mother Nature doesn't like it when she is ignored. She's really to… https://t.co/S6BJDKNGHk 1 week ago Determination RT @WTOP: Forecasters are warning about 4.5 million people in the deep south to prepare for the possibility of tornadoes on Sunday. However… 1 week ago WTOP Forecasters are warning about 4.5 million people in the deep south to prepare for the possibility of tornadoes on S… https://t.co/OfzidsupSD 1 week ago Laredo Morning Times Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic https://t.co/WTiiJw5I8V 1 week ago KCRG Forecasters: Storm could create strong tornadoes in South https://t.co/MmLJyKwkeB 1 week ago KCRG Forecasters for the Storm Prediction Center are calling for a significant risk of severe weather on Easter Sunder i… https://t.co/pnCM6c4oIN 1 week ago The News Courier Forecasters warn residents in the South to brace Sunday for possibly strong tornadoes, damaging winds and large hai… https://t.co/jK3i9tYeHZ 1 week ago