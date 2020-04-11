Global  

UK's COVID-19 death toll nears 10,000 as PM Johnson makes "very good progress"

Reuters Saturday, 11 April 2020
Britain's COVID-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday after health officials reported another 917 hospital deaths, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued to make "very good progress" in his recovery from the virus.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: UK's Prime Minister Johnson Johnson Recovering From COVID-19

UK's Prime Minister Johnson Johnson Recovering From COVID-19 00:36

 According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is doing better, making good progress in his COVID-19 recovery. On Saturday, Johnson's health minister shared the news, adding that the peak of the outbreak had not yet been reached Britain. Johnson, is in the early stages of his recovery....

