Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave dies at 25 after suffering brain bleed

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Colby Cave died Saturday at 25 after being in a coma since Tuesday. He played 23 games for the Bruins before the Oilers picked him up in 2019.
