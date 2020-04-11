Global  

Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave dies at 25 after brain bleed

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club confirmed Cave’s death with a statement from his family: “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers […]
