Hogan, Cuomo call for additional $500B in aid to states

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Andrew Cuomo of New York issued a bipartisan call Saturday for an additional $500 billion in federal aid for U.S. states and territories dealing with the coronavirus. Hogan, a Republican, is chairman of the National Governors Association and Cuomo, a Democrat, is the vice chair. […]
