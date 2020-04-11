Hogan, Cuomo call for additional $500B in aid to states Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Andrew Cuomo of New York issued a bipartisan call Saturday for an additional $500 billion in federal aid for U.S. states and territories dealing with the coronavirus. Hogan, a Republican, is chairman of the National Governors Association and Cuomo, a Democrat, is the vice chair. […] 👓 View full article

