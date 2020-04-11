allyss 🧷 (uh-lease) RT @cecejonesdavis: An empty tomb. An empty Church. Both prove that God is unconfined and unleashed into the world. As God should always be. 3 minutes ago

Socialist Voice 🌐 Pope says Easter should be contagion of hope from empty St Peter's Basilica Pope Francis shared his message of hop… https://t.co/zNfrTWQGXI 3 minutes ago

Mister E Happy Easter to all! I know that the world is distant from one another right now, but that does not mean that we s… https://t.co/tL4k6Aj5vz 4 minutes ago

Desperate Times👏WASH YOUR HANDS👏 RT @nycjim: Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass in empty St. Peter’s Basilica. Says #coronavirus pandemic should spur world leaders to fina… 57 minutes ago

John Engle The World Is Empty Now. How Should We Fill It? https://t.co/vlnXHIBGSU 1 hour ago

Trinity Chapel Thika God at Work, Part 4 Christ is risen! The tomb is empty. He is at work! He has already given us the weapons to overc… https://t.co/magaw5OEU2 1 hour ago

Jim Roberts Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass in empty St. Peter’s Basilica. Says #coronavirus pandemic should spur world lea… https://t.co/TICYsUDfW4 2 hours ago