Turin Shroud, to boost hope, on special Holy Saturday view

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Turin Shroud, a burial cloth some believe covered Jesus and which has links to a 16th-century plague in northern Italy, was put on special view for faithful worldwide through video streaming on Holy Saturday to inspire hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pope Francis has hailed the initiative by the Turin […]
