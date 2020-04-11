Turin Shroud, to boost hope, on special Holy Saturday view Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Turin Shroud, a burial cloth some believe covered Jesus and which has links to a 16th-century plague in northern Italy, was put on special view for faithful worldwide through video streaming on Holy Saturday to inspire hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pope Francis has hailed the initiative by the Turin […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this James Swartz RT @CTVNews: Turin Shroud, to boost hope, on special Holy Saturday view https://t.co/etLQQnZorE 20 seconds ago CTV News Turin Shroud, to boost hope, on special Holy Saturday view https://t.co/etLQQnZorE 14 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Turin Shroud, to boost hope, on special Holy Saturday view https://t.co/79YTTNMfPy 35 minutes ago