Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday to become the country with the highest number of recorded coronavirus deaths, reporting more than 19,600 fatalities since the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
