Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll

Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll

Reuters Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday to become the country with the highest number of recorded coronavirus deaths, reporting more than 19,600 fatalities since the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll

United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll 01:28

 The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday to become the country with the highest number of recorded coronavirus deaths, reporting more than 19,600 fatalities since the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GaryC23619095

Sir Gary The Economist OBE CBE GBH RT @ReutersUK: Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll https://t.co/xmmGXjSJwX https://t.co/KHIp… 2 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll https://t.co/xmmGXjSJwX https://t.co/KHIpkNVAyG 3 minutes ago

bhmotta

Bernardo H. Motta Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll https://t.co/0S9pt5F5Z6 3 minutes ago

bengin1003

Lauren Anne RT @BagdMilkSoWhat: Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll | The Star Online https://t.co/7iYDw… 6 minutes ago

LarsJohanL

Lars-Johan Larsson Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll. https://t.co/puRGUvcktv 7 minutes ago

EmergencyEmail

EmergencyEmail.org 2020/04/11 13:00: Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll https://t.co/z0EIngvpaN 10 minutes ago

rickputnam47

Rick Putnam Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll https://t.co/AQ3RrIvHo5 11 minutes ago

SLS_Legal

Sai Legal Services Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll https://t.co/vyu05yJEeY https://t.co/bRgaRQHmbZ 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.