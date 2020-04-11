Reaching grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday to become the country with the highest number of recorded coronavirus deaths, reporting more than 19,600 fatalities since the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
(Reuters) - U.S. deaths due to the coronavirus topped 19,500 on Saturday while the number of infections rose past half a million over the Easter weekend, according to a Reuters tally. The number of U.S. deaths is the second highest in the world but may soon overtake Italy, which has a much smaller...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Newsbook More than 19,600 deaths reported.
https://t.co/zEjrAO7B7f 2 minutes ago