How are Donald Trump and Mike Pence are observing Easter Sunday amid coronavirus pandemic? Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In a White House press briefing yesterday Friday, Trump said he would be watching Pastor Robert Jeffress' services on a laptop.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 19 hours ago Trump: No need to test entire US for coronavirus 01:04 US President Donald Trump says there is no need to test the entire US population amid the coronavirus pandemic. White House officials have pointed to hopeful signs that the spread of the coronavirus in the US could be slowing, even as President Donald Trump insisted he would not move to reopen the... You Might Like

Tweets about this