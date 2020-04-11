Harvey Weinstein faces another sexual assault charge in Los Angeles Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have leveled another sexual assault charge against imprisoned former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The charge of sexual battery by restraint stems from an alleged incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Weinstein, who is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted... Prosecutors in Los Angeles have leveled another sexual assault charge against imprisoned former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The charge of sexual battery by restraint stems from an alleged incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Weinstein, who is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this