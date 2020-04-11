Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Harvey Weinstein faces another sexual assault charge in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein faces another sexual assault charge in Los Angeles

WorldNews Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein faces another sexual assault charge in Los AngelesProsecutors in Los Angeles have leveled another sexual assault charge against imprisoned former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The charge of sexual battery by restraint stems from an alleged incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Weinstein, who is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.