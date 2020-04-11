Anak Krakatau eruption: Indonesian volcano which triggered deadly tsunami in 2018 erupts again Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

An Indonesian volcano which triggered a deadly tsunami 16 months ago has erupted again, spewing a column of ash up to 15km into the sky. Scientists said Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island between Java and Sumatra, was continuously erupting until Saturday morning, making it the longest eruption there since its devastating collapse in 2018. There were no casualties reported, but a level two alert status – the second-highest on a scale of four – remained in place. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now CCTV from Indonesia's Centre for... An Indonesian volcano which triggered a deadly tsunami 16 months ago has erupted again, spewing a column of ash up to 15km into the sky. Scientists said Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island between Java and Sumatra, was continuously erupting until Saturday morning, making it the longest eruption there since its devastating collapse in 2018. There were no casualties reported, but a level two alert status – the second-highest on a scale of four – remained in place. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now CCTV from Indonesia's Centre for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Evgeny at Quarantine RT @CCTVAsiaPacific: 🇮🇩The #Indonsian #volcano of #AnakKrakatau has #erupted, the Indonesian government reports on Friday. The eruption wa… 3 minutes ago Ryan @HirokoTabuchi Wait ... wait ... you are not factoring in the eruption Anak Krakatau and other Indonesian volcanoes. 25 minutes ago Priscilla Indonesian volcano which triggered deadly tsunami in 2018 erupts again https://t.co/3nuhDGO22r 27 minutes ago ShotokuTech In case we didn't need something to worry about. https://t.co/cWrW9B4rx2 57 minutes ago Dr. Damien Huffer Ok 2020, time to simmer down. You have our attention, we promise. https://t.co/hlrYGPDIMQ 59 minutes ago Ken Lukasiewicz RT @kenluke: Anak Krakatau eruption: Indonesian volcano which triggered deadly tsunami in 2018 erupts again.‘This is a big eruption for thi… 1 hour ago Ken Lukasiewicz Anak Krakatau eruption: Indonesian volcano which triggered deadly tsunami in 2018 erupts again.‘This is a big erupt… https://t.co/E7wP7jINJA 1 hour ago Tracy Wise RT @IndyWorld: Indonesian volcano which triggered deadly tsunami in 2018 erupts again https://t.co/6LGPvqzRSq 2 hours ago