Anak Krakatau eruption: Indonesian volcano which triggered deadly tsunami in 2018 erupts again
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () An Indonesian volcano which triggered a deadly tsunami 16 months ago has erupted again, spewing a column of ash up to 15km into the sky. Scientists said Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island between Java and Sumatra, was continuously erupting until Saturday morning, making it the longest eruption there since its devastating collapse in 2018. There were no casualties reported, but a level two alert status – the second-highest on a scale of four – remained in place.