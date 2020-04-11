Global  

Anak Krakatau eruption: Indonesian volcano which triggered deadly tsunami in 2018 erupts again

Anak Krakatau eruption: Indonesian volcano which triggered deadly tsunami in 2018 erupts againAn Indonesian volcano which triggered a deadly tsunami 16 months ago has erupted again, spewing a column of ash up to 15km into the sky. Scientists said Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island between Java and Sumatra, was continuously erupting until Saturday morning, making it the longest eruption there since its devastating collapse in 2018. There were no casualties reported, but a level two alert status – the second-highest on a scale of four – remained in place. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now CCTV from Indonesia's Centre for...
