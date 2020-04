Coronavirus vaccine could be ready by September, says Oxford professor working on trials Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

An Oxford professor has claimed that a vaccine for Covid-19 could be ready by autumn. Sarah Gilbert is a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University... An Oxford professor has claimed that a vaccine for Covid-19 could be ready by autumn. Sarah Gilbert is a professor of vaccinology at Oxford University... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit Business - Published 6 hours ago Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Available In The Fall 00:36 According to Business Insider, a coronavirus vaccine could be ready for the public by September. University of Oxford professor, Sarah Gilbert, leads a team of scientists who are working to develop the vaccine. Human trials are scheduled to start in a few weeks. Gilbert says that she is "80% sure"... You Might Like

Tweets about this