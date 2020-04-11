It's time for Obama's revenge on Trump

Saturday, 11 April 2020 () With Joe Biden now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, there is one president Americans will be seeing a lot more of in the months ahead—and his name is not Donald Trump. In the three years since he vacated the White House, Barack Obama has largely kept to himself. The former commander in chief is following the golden-rule of his own predecessor, George W. Bush: let your successor govern the way he or she wants to govern, and don't constantly criticise those decisions or be a nuisance from the sidelines. Obama is keeping to that script, with some notable exceptions—his defence of the Affordable Care Act, his signature domestic legislative achievement, and his 2017...
Kayleigh McEnany, the latest Trump White House press secretary, has made troubling remarks downplaying the coronavirus pandemic and claiming former President Barack Obama is not from the United States.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:44Published