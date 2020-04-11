Babyface reveals he and family tested positive for COVID-19

Global  

Babyface reveals he and family tested positive for COVID-19Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds announced on Friday evening that he and his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but are now negative and recovering at home. On what was also his birthday, the legendary songwriter and producer shared on Instagram a letter of gratitude to his fans. READ MORE: Aretha Franklin’s former lover, Willie Wilkerson, dies of coronavirus at 72 Kenneth...
