White House rejects bailout for U.S. Postal Service battered by coronavirus
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () Through rain, sleet, hail, and even a pandemic, mail carriers serve every address in the United States, but the coronavirus crisis is shaking the foundation of the U.S. Postal Service in new and dire ways. The Postal Service’s decades-long financial troubles have worsened dramatically as the volume of the kind of mail that pays the […]
The US postmaster general warns that falling revenues could mean the postal service could run out of cash by October.
In fact, Business Insider reports Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said Thursday that mail volumes might not ever recover.
The US Postal Service expects a $13 billion decline in...