Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > White House rejects bailout for U.S. Postal Service battered by coronavirus

White House rejects bailout for U.S. Postal Service battered by coronavirus

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Through rain, sleet, hail, and even a pandemic, mail carriers serve every address in the United States, but the coronavirus crisis is shaking the foundation of the U.S. Postal Service in new and dire ways. The Postal Service’s decades-long financial troubles have worsened dramatically as the volume of the kind of mail that pays the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Return To Sender? Coronavirus Pandemic Eviscerates US Post Office Revenues

Return To Sender? Coronavirus Pandemic Eviscerates US Post Office Revenues 00:40

 The US postmaster general warns that falling revenues could mean the postal service could run out of cash by October. In fact, Business Insider reports Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said Thursday that mail volumes might not ever recover. The US Postal Service expects a $13 billion decline in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Notre Dame Cathedral: Good Friday service one year after fire [Video]

Notre Dame Cathedral: Good Friday service one year after fire

As Christians celebrate Good Friday in isolation, Paris’s fire-ravaged Notre Dame opens briefly for televised service.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
Soldiers prepare to join ambulance staff on frontline of pandemic response [Video]

Soldiers prepare to join ambulance staff on frontline of pandemic response

Soldiers have been partnered up with ambulance teams to help bolster the NHS’ emergency response during the coronavirus pandemic. Servicemen from several British Army units have been loaned to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

You've Got Less Mail: The Postal Service Is Suffering Amid The Coronavirus

Mail volume is way down, and the U.S. Postal Service is running out of cash. Advocates want Congress to provide additional funding in the next rescue package.
NPR

Coronavirus Update: Some Postal Service Disrupted Due To The Pandemic

Not even a global pandemic can stop the United States Postal Service, but it can slow operations down.
CBS 2 Also reported by •MENAFN.com

Tweets about this

SanrioRem

TCOL | Rem RT @QasimRashid: White House rejects bailout for USPS battered by #COVID19 This is devastating USPS employs 600K Americans Millions of s… 5 seconds ago

SOCALRE4U

🗽Jayne Marie Lake🌏🏛🇺🇸🐕🐘🌊 RT @rogertansey: So Trump is trying to destroy the postal service which dates to 1775. Why? Because USPS delivers items for Amazon, owned… 8 seconds ago

AnnLee5050

DaughteroftheRepublic RT @washingtonpost: White House rejects bailout for U.S. Postal Service battered by coronavirus https://t.co/3OYrP3a36Q 9 seconds ago

NancyLeclerc9

Nancy Leclerc RT @kasie: White House rejects bailout for Postal Service battered by coronavirus - The Washington Post https://t.co/GM2vcd0C2e 11 seconds ago

NastyWomanSammi

Sammi RT @JamesrossrJames: WH rejects bailout for Postal Service battered by virus 600,000 jobs Trump threatened to veto the $2.2 trillion Coron… 28 seconds ago

RussTaylor622

Russ Taylor White House rejects bailout for U.S. Postal Service battered by coronavirus. https://t.co/VKuWTGNhco via @GoogleNews 34 seconds ago

bunkyResists

bunky This is bad. White House rejects bailout for U.S. Postal Service battered by coronavirus https://t.co/kVskQHIhDW 35 seconds ago

Franktheshank88

Franktheshank808 RT @LibsInAmerica: White House rejects bailout for U.S. Postal Service battered by coronavirus. Trump and Mnuchin shot down emergency aid.… 38 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.