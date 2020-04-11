Chernobyl Wildfires Reignite, Stirring Up Radiation Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Wildfires are common in the so-called Zone of Alienation around the abandoned Chernobyl plant. A larger-than-typical fire is stirring up radiation, though levels remain normal in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this