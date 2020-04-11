Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WHO is investigating reports of recovered COVID patients testing positive again

WHO is investigating reports of recovered COVID patients testing positive again

Reuters Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again

Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again 00:35

 The World Health Organization is investigating reports that some survivors of the coronavirus COVID-19 are testing positive once more. On Friday, South Korea reported that 91 coronavirus patients being considered for discharge tested positive for the virus again. According to Business Insider, the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

qwerty__red

qwerty.red WHO Investigating Reports of Recovered Covid-19 Patients Testing Positive Again https://t.co/tyE0pG4EA7 https://t.co/8UuSA0wA69 2 minutes ago

SirenaMarbella

Sirena Marbella RT @karolcummins: WHO is investigating reports of recovered COVID patients testing positive again The virus may have been "reactivated" r… 2 minutes ago

stilez

Stilez RT @Gizmodo: The World Health Organization is investigating reports of recovered covid-19 patients testing positive for the virus once more… 3 minutes ago

karolcummins

Karol Cummins WHO is investigating reports of recovered COVID patients testing positive again The virus may have been "reactiva… https://t.co/QBu0PMBpQP 9 minutes ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana WHO is investigating reports of recovered COVID patients testing positive again https://t.co/CtXq7Tdt8v https://t.co/epktvg7Vlh 11 minutes ago

tracysolomon

Tracy Solomon WHO is investigating reports of recovered COVID patients testing positive again https://t.co/1fgwzKKkBv 13 minutes ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #Gizmodo #tech WHO Investigating Reports of Recovered Covid-19 Patients Testing Positive Again As the https://t.co/sLnHF5zGqj 16 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu WHO is investigating reports of recovered COVID patients testing positive again https://t.co/sS2fgaVl8B 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.