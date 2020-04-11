WHO is investigating reports of recovered COVID patients testing positive again

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again after initially testing negative for the disease while being considered for discharge. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit - Published 3 hours ago Korea Discovers Some Coronavirus Patients Ready For Discharge Are Testing Positive Again 00:35 The World Health Organization is investigating reports that some survivors of the coronavirus COVID-19 are testing positive once more. On Friday, South Korea reported that 91 coronavirus patients being considered for discharge tested positive for the virus again. According to Business Insider, the...