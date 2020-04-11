Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve

'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve

Reuters Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Pope Francis urged people to "not yield to fear" and focused on a "message of hope" as he led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic and called for an end to wars.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear'

On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear' 00:38

 Amid the raging global coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday. According to Reuters, the Holy Father urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope." Pope Francis also called for an end to wars. The vigil...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

monege9

무무🐶🌷 'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve https://t.co/rdL4sW3fDT 5 minutes ago

ARTHURGCARTER1

WORLD LEADER 1 ARTHUR GEORGE CARTER 'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve https://t.co/P2pvMYGZrZ 11 minutes ago

tanjooilong

The Long Tweet 'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve #Malaysia @ahkmlog @cheong_desmond @chongbeng… https://t.co/1rMqSWkKKG 12 minutes ago

jooilong

Breaking News 'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve https://t.co/UfzmAGpU1A 14 minutes ago

dlipp3

Debbie RT @NYDailyNews: Pope Francis offered a "message of hope" during a live-streamed Easter Eve Mass, this year celebrated behind closed doors… 15 minutes ago

Iksterror

Iks,Ikster,Ik,Ik,Ik RT @rahah_ghazali: Malaysiakini - 'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve https://t.co/CmAkJgwPje 17 minutes ago

Michellelanious

Mi$¢ha $elamat #REVOLUSIS #AkakCheongsam RT @rahah_ghazali: "He encouraged people to be “messengers of life in a time of death,” again condemning the arms trade and urging those be… 21 minutes ago

Green047313

Mo RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Watch: #PopeFrancis leading #Easter vigil service inside St. Peter’s basilica with no public participation due to the #c… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.