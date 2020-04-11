Global  

Police: Miami officer handcuffed black doctor outside home

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — An internal investigation has been launched into why an African American doctor known for testing the homeless for the coronavirus was handcuffed outside his home by a police sergeant, Miami’s police chief said Saturday. Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said in a video posted to social media Saturday that his agency doesn’t […]
