Simon Pagenaud wins IndyCar’s 1st virtual race on an oval

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
IndyCar’s virtual return to Michigan International Speedway mimicked the U.S. 500 at the start, when the current open-wheel racing stars mismanaged the green flag and triggered a spectacular crash. The accident in the opening seconds of the Chevrolet 275 iRacing event gave Saturday’s latest event a throwback feel. When CART fractured and IndyCar was born, […]
