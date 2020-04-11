WHO says looking into reports of some coronavirus patients testing positive again

Many coronavirus patients who have recovered are going back to their jobs and reuniting with family, but some are still finding they're testing positive for traces of the virus. So can they still spread the disease? CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
