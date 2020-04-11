Global  

WHO says looking into reports of some coronavirus patients testing positive again

SBS Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The World Health Organization says it is investigating reports that coronavirus-infected patients have tested positive again after being cleared of the virus.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Can Recovered Patients Still Spread COVID-19?

Coronavirus Update: Can Recovered Patients Still Spread COVID-19? 02:39

 Many coronavirus patients who have recovered are going back to their jobs and reuniting with family, but some are still finding they're testing positive for traces of the virus. So can they still spread the disease? CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

