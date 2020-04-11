Global  

Judge: Kentucky church can conduct Easter drive-in service

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The city of Louisville, Kentucky, cannot halt a local church’s drive-in service planned for Easter, a federal judge on Saturday ruled. The ruling came as Republicans blasted Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s statewide plan to order people into quarantine if they attend mass gatherings, including religious ones. On Fire Christian Church had […]
 A local church is going to try a drive-in church service this Easter weekend; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

