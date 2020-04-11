In Easter message, Queen Elizabeth says 'coronavirus will not overcome us'

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Queen Elizabeth posted a two-minute Easter message on social media, hoping to lift the spirits of those who cannot attend church due to COVID-19.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Buzz60 - Published 2 days ago How the Queen and the Royal Family Will Be Spending Easter During Lockdown 00:51 Easter will be a very different holiday this year for the Queen and the royal family. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.