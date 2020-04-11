Alberta to send personal protective equipment to Ontario, Quebec, B.C.

Global  

CBC.ca Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Premier Jason Kenney announced Alberta will send medical supplies to other provinces as the provincial total for COVID-19 cases hit 1,569.
