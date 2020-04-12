Global  

Coronavirus: UK gives £200m in aid to developing nations

BBC News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The government says helping poorer countries would help stop a "second wave" of infections in the UK.
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Half a Billion People Could Face Poverty Due to Pandemic

Half a Billion People Could Face Poverty Due to Pandemic 00:47

 A study estimates that nearly half a billion people around the world could be pushed into poverty as a result of the global pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

