Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Army officer hanged for murder of Bangladesh's founding president Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Abdul Majed spent 25 years on the run after he was found guilty of murdering Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 👓 View full article

