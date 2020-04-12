Dragons confirm Lafai the subject of police matter after home incident Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

It's believed centre Tim Lafai has been served with an apprehended violence order but it is not related to a physical assault. 👓 View full article

