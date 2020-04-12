Julian Assange fathered two children while hiding in Ecuadoran Embassy, alleged partner claims in video
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange secretly fathered two children with one of his lawyers while he evaded espionage charges inside London’s Ecuadoran embassy, Assange’s alleged partner claims in a video posted Saturday by WikiLeaks and the Daily Mail. The couple conceived 2-year-old Gabriel and 1-year-old Max as Assange was wanted in the United States for leaking […]
The partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also the mother of his two children, has demanded his release from a London prison where it is alleged that coronavirus is spreading. Stella Moris said there were now genuine fears for the Assange's health, which has been poor in recent months....
