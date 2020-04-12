Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Julian Assange fathered two children while hiding in Ecuadoran Embassy, alleged partner claims in video

Julian Assange fathered two children while hiding in Ecuadoran Embassy, alleged partner claims in video

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange secretly fathered two children with one of his lawyers while he evaded espionage charges inside London’s Ecuadoran embassy, Assange’s alleged partner claims in a video posted Saturday by WikiLeaks and the Daily Mail. The couple conceived 2-year-old Gabriel and 1-year-old Max as Assange was wanted in the United States for leaking […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison

Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison 01:08

 The partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also the mother of his two children, has demanded his release from a London prison where it is alleged that coronavirus is spreading. Stella Moris said there were now genuine fears for the Assange's health, which has been poor in recent months....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnWren51

John Wren RT @DCKennard: “I feel like Julian’s life might be coming to an end. It’s been 10 years of breaking someone down, of trying to destroy his… 8 seconds ago

OccupyTurkiye

Ece Heper RT @MrsC_Assange: Fact Check! 1) Julian NOT "holed up" in Embassy. Had political asylum. 2) US war ally Sweden made rape claims, NOT wom… 14 seconds ago

philipdisalvo

Philip Di Salvo Julian Assange secretly fathered two children in Ecuadorian embassy https://t.co/d6aDrHlcuV 16 seconds ago

csebbet

cbet RT @MrsC_Assange: MEDIA REQUEST: Julians fiance Stella, mother of his 2 small children was forced into giving this interview as UK magist… 27 seconds ago

Tedldoo

Tedldoo RT @MrsC_Assange: Reminder Julians brave fiance Stella was forced to break the safety of her anonymity, because last week, Vanessa Barais… 28 seconds ago

Blancafaldabo

Blanca Fernandez RT @suigenerisjen: ‘He doesn't have a voice at present but I do. That's why I am using it.' After many years of protecting the privacy of h… 51 seconds ago

Scotchmist47

Scotland in the Know, Not in Tow. RT @MrsC_Assange: US Extradition Magistrate Vanessa Baraister threatened to reveal the names of my sons fiance & 2 children next week The… 1 minute ago

IPinBusiness

Rob McInnes - Your IP Counsel I give precisely zero rats' arses about Assange, but this is worth reading just for the revelation that we now have… https://t.co/KjCYnmiBEw 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.