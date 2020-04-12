In grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the highest reported coronavirus death toll, recording more than 20,000 deaths since the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
