In grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll

Reuters India Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the highest reported coronavirus death toll, recording more than 20,000 deaths since the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll

United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll 01:28

 The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday to become the country with the highest number of recorded coronavirus deaths, reporting more than 19,600 fatalities since the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Jonah Green.

