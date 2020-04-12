Lives Lost: Milwaukee police leader ensured racial equality

Global  

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lenard “Lenny” Wells didn’t just put on a badge and grind through his police work. He mentored generations of officers and community activists who went on to become police leaders and lawmakers. He helped ensure African Americans had equal access to promotions in the desegregated Milwaukee Police Department. His influence rippled […]
