The European Commission President says she believes a vaccine for COVID-19 could be developed before the end of the year.

You Might Like

Tweets about this greeen EU hopeful of coronavirus vaccine by end of year - https://t.co/CsrRc6DihP 5 minutes ago Pamelad RT @SBSNews: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is hopeful that a vaccine against the coronavirus can be developed by the e… 32 minutes ago SBS News European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is hopeful that a vaccine against the coronavirus can be develop… https://t.co/jTjVhiuBxt 1 hour ago Jordan Mickens RT @Innocen26834657: Hopeful news! - Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready in Six Months: Times https://t.co/ZL81mPoFAV 4 hours ago Prilia K Apsari Hehe fingers crossed, let's be hopeful https://t.co/8coB4CgoC9 4 hours ago spygrl1 RT @GovPritzker: Q: Is there a cure being made for the coronavirus? A: By staying home, we’re giving the doctors the time to find a cure a… 6 hours ago Governor JB Pritzker Q: Is there a cure being made for the coronavirus? A: By staying home, we’re giving the doctors the time to find a… https://t.co/xO8QcHvoXG 7 hours ago LivingMan Hopeful news! - Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready in Six Months: Times https://t.co/ZL81mPoFAV 7 hours ago