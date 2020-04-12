'A sad day': Jimmy Cassidy reflects on life of Might And Power Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Champion racehorse Might And Power has been remembered for his tenacity and will to win after he passed away with colic aged 26 on Sunday morning. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Age RT @theagesport: "He was just a freak. His will to win, his determination, his athleticism was just second to none. He'd beat their hearts… 10 minutes ago Zyite.com 'A sad day': Jimmy Cassidy reflects on life of Might And Power https://t.co/SsPsvP7h1u 30 minutes ago The Age Sport "He was just a freak. His will to win, his determination, his athleticism was just second to none. He'd beat their… https://t.co/9nhah9PNii 31 minutes ago