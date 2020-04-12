Global  

'A sad day': Jimmy Cassidy reflects on life of Might And Power

The Age Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Champion racehorse Might And Power has been remembered for his tenacity and will to win after he passed away with colic aged 26 on Sunday morning.
