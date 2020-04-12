Coronavirus Live Updates: Pope Francis Will Say Easter Mass by Live-Stream as Countries Weigh Lockdowns

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

A Times investigation examines President Trump’s delays in facing the crisis. Australians are eager to dress up and take out the trash. Christians across the United States prepared to celebrate Easter by gathering virtually on Sunday. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit - Published 15 hours ago On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear' 00:38 Amid the raging global coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday. According to Reuters, the Holy Father urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope." Pope Francis also called for an end to wars. The vigil...