Coronavirus Live Updates: Pope Francis Will Say Easter Mass by Live-Stream as Countries Weigh Lockdowns

NYTimes.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
A Times investigation examines President Trump’s delays in facing the crisis. Australians are eager to dress up and take out the trash. Christians across the United States prepared to celebrate Easter by gathering virtually on Sunday.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear'

On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear' 00:38

 Amid the raging global coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday. According to Reuters, the Holy Father urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope." Pope Francis also called for an end to wars. The vigil...

sandoly

Szabolcs Sandoly RT @NPR: Pope Francis said the coronavirus crisis is exposing what he calls "functional hypocrisy" at the highest levels of government — an… 4 minutes ago

breakingnews4uo

breakingnews4u.com Coronavirus Live Updates: Pope Francis Will Say Easter Mass by Live-Stream as Countries Weigh Lockdowns… https://t.co/d4T5MHOIE3 41 minutes ago

TTrendOfficial

Today Trending (TT) Coronavirus Live Updates: Pope Francis Will Say Easter Mass by Live-Stream as Countries Weigh Lockdowns https://t.co/Tkocc4jgJX 1 hour ago

