Church displaced by virus moves Easter service to beat storm

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

CLOVER, S.C. (AP) — When Pastor Matt McGarity looked out at his Clover, South Carolina, congregation, he saw a view unlike anything he’d seen before. The familiar faces of his flock were blurred behind vehicle windshields, with the exception a few children sticking their heads out of sunroofs. Some held onto dogs while others sat […] 👓 View full article

