'I owe them my life': Boris Johnson thanks hospital staff

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been in the ICU after struggling with Covid-19. As of Thursday, Johnson was getting better according to hospital staff, reports Reuters. Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening. He suffered a persistent high temperature and cough...
