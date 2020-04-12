Global  

'I owe them my life': Boris Johnson thanks hospital staff

The Age Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The British Prime Minister issued a brief statement thanking health workers after he was moved out of intensive care.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Boris Johnson 'Getting Better' In ICU

Boris Johnson 'Getting Better' In ICU 00:36

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been in the ICU after struggling with Covid-19. As of Thursday, Johnson was getting better according to hospital staff, reports Reuters. Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ hospital on Sunday evening. He suffered a persistent high temperature and cough...

docrussjackson

docrussjackson STOP IN! “I can’t thank them enough, I owe them my life." Boris Johnson. 'Initially, every effort was made to play down the… https://t.co/fQlJrfmUdD 13 seconds ago

JoshMankiewicz

Josh Mankiewicz RT @itvnews: 'I owe them my life': Boris Johnson pays tribute to St Thomas's Hospital staff https://t.co/4oANhV62YW https://t.co/iaIXBZ3zSq 16 seconds ago

Mapski3

Deplorable Mike RT @americanshomer: Boris Johnson lauds health workers: ‘I owe them my life’ https://t.co/rMev9FugXR 22 seconds ago

HBerniedowson

Bernie RT @SkyNews: "I owe them my life." Boris Johnson has praised the care he has received from doctors and nurses during his #coronavirus trea… 38 seconds ago

JJoyMatthews

Jenny Joy-Matthews RT @chelleryn99: Boris Johnson says the care he received from Dr's and nurses was exemplary and he he owes them his life. No what he owes t… 1 minute ago

americanshomer

David, Ph.D. Boris Johnson lauds health workers: ‘I owe them my life’ https://t.co/rMev9FugXR 2 minutes ago

Katie_Hale_GA

DinnerwareClassics RT @WashTimes: JUST IN: Boris Johnson lauds health workers: 'I owe them my life’ https://t.co/hBwm7K8jcl #BorisJohnson #BorisJohnsonCoronav… 3 minutes ago

MikestewartAP

Mike Stewart 'I owe them my life': Boris Johnson hails hospital staff (from @AP) ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ https://t.co/9DMorM88o6 3 minutes ago

