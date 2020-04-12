With the UK in lockdown, the Archbishop of Canterbury will deliver a virtual service from his kitchen.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Its all in the mind you know. Keep calm Coronavirus: Archbishop of Canterbury praises 'heroism' of key workers in Easter sermon https://t.co/Zu6vYblNnv Not… https://t.co/4OCEZ3DCBh 3 minutes ago Paul G Shame his God is not helping though @BBCNews BBC News - Coronavirus: Archbishop of Canterbury praises 'heroism' of… https://t.co/ViEZFT1Ixr 12 minutes ago ShakilAhmadButt RT @ShakilbuttAhmad: Coronavirus: Archbishop of Canterbury praises 'heroism' of key workers in Easter sermon https://t.co/0kWnCnsyfu 13 minutes ago ShakilAhmadButt RT @SteveDunnCEO: Coronavirus: Archbishop of Canterbury praises 'heroism' of key workers in Easter sermon https://t.co/i2RwXJbQtW 13 minutes ago ShakilAhmadButt Coronavirus: Archbishop of Canterbury praises 'heroism' of key workers in Easter sermon https://t.co/0kWnCnsyfu 16 minutes ago xxxxDark RT @SomewhereCarr: BBC News - Coronavirus: Archbishop of Canterbury praises 'heroism' of key workers in Easter sermon https://t.co/q9AqplaI… 17 minutes ago xxxxDark BBC News - Coronavirus: Archbishop of Canterbury praises 'heroism' of key workers in Easter sermon https://t.co/q9AqplaIsA 17 minutes ago Gaudium Coronavirus: Archbishop of Canterbury praises ‘heroism’ of key workers in Easter sermon https://t.co/Jt8itqFBHn https://t.co/LY0HjTN0nz 18 minutes ago