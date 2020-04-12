Kareena Kapoor Khan turns Taimur into easter bunny, tags Saif along Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture where Saif turned their son Taimur Ali Khan into an Easter bunny 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this