Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve

'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve

WorldNews Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eveVatican City - Pope Francis urged people to "not yield to fear" and focused on a "message of hope" as he led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic and called for an end to wars. The vigil, which normally takes place in a church packed with about 10,000 people, was attended by only about two dozen, including a few altar servers and a smaller-than-usual choir....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear'

On Easter Eve, Pope Francis Urges Faithful To 'Not Yield To Fear' 00:38

 Amid the raging global coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis led an Easter eve Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday. According to Reuters, the Holy Father urged people to “not yield to fear” and focused on a “message of hope." Pope Francis also called for an end to wars. The vigil...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dailyechoes237

Daily Echoes Coronavirus: Pope Francis urges Christians not to 'yield to fear' Pope Francis has urged christians not to "yield… https://t.co/JZ85fPOZCO 54 seconds ago

Inigo1491

Pierce-Patrick Hynes 'The message of hope should not be confined to our sacred places, but brought to everyone. Everyone is in need of r… https://t.co/sEJy8dnaAy 2 minutes ago

iNewsroom

iNewsroom 'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve - https://t.co/POJdj1BVNn 5 minutes ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) 'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve (Reuters) https://t.co/A51Smjrcw0 17 minutes ago

Harrisonmark_xf

Harrison James RT @NYDailyNews: Pope Francis offered a "message of hope" during a live-streamed Easter Eve Mass, this year celebrated behind closed doors… 22 minutes ago

ShelliDrummer4

Shelli Drummer 'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/Oacpda3ms7 24 minutes ago

SaintgeorgeT

SaintGeorge&TheDragon RT @Cindy_Wooden: #PopeFrancis: "How beautiful it is to be Christians who offer consolation, who bear the burdens of others and who offer e… 32 minutes ago

nmitch

Mitch's Muse 'Be messengers of life in a time of death,' pope says on Easter eve https://t.co/I0GJCQEEFY 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.