WikiLeaks Assange allegedly fathered two children with lawyer in Ecuador embassy Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has allegedly fathered two children with one of his lawyers while holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London. The 48-year-old Australian is allegedly the father of two boys - aged two and one - born to South African-born lawyer Stella Morris. UK newspaper the Mail on Sunday revealed the news alongside photographs of Assange with the toddlers and an interview with Ms Morris who said they "fell in love" and were planning to marry. The couple have been engaged since 2017, according to the paper, which said it learned about the revelations in... WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has allegedly fathered two children with one of his lawyers while holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London. The 48-year-old Australian is allegedly the father of two boys - aged two and one - born to South African-born lawyer Stella Morris. UK newspaper the Mail on Sunday revealed the news alongside photographs of Assange with the toddlers and an interview with Ms Morris who said they "fell in love" and were planning to marry. The couple have been engaged since 2017, according to the paper, which said it learned about the revelations in... 👓 View full article

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 15 hours ago Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison 01:08 The partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also the mother of his two children, has demanded his release from a London prison where it is alleged that coronavirus is spreading. Stella Moris said there were now genuine fears for the Assange's health, which has been poor in recent months.... You Might Like

