Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WikiLeaks Assange allegedly fathered two children with lawyer in Ecuador embassy

WikiLeaks Assange allegedly fathered two children with lawyer in Ecuador embassy

WorldNews Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
WikiLeaks Assange allegedly fathered two children with lawyer in Ecuador embassyWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has allegedly fathered two children with one of his lawyers while holed up in Ecuador's embassy in London. The 48-year-old Australian is allegedly the father of two boys - aged two and one - born to South African-born lawyer Stella Morris. UK newspaper the Mail on Sunday revealed the news alongside photographs of Assange with the toddlers and an interview with Ms Morris who said they "fell in love" and were planning to marry. The couple have been engaged since 2017, according to the paper, which said it learned about the revelations in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison

Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison 01:08

 The partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also the mother of his two children, has demanded his release from a London prison where it is alleged that coronavirus is spreading. Stella Moris said there were now genuine fears for the Assange's health, which has been poor in recent months....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

themmagraham

Emma Graham Now, in other (bizarre) news -- WikiLeaks' Assange allegedly fathered two children with lawyer in Ecuador embassy… https://t.co/ReSznLFd6b 2 hours ago

indigokores

Sunny RT @news18dotcom: The 48-year-old Australian is allegedly the dad of two boys, aged two and one, born to South African-born lawyer Stella M… 7 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com The 48-year-old Australian is allegedly the dad of two boys, aged two and one, born to South African-born lawyer St… https://t.co/vxPGelhy3j 8 hours ago

Daniel_Saenz24

Daniel Saenz (دانيل سانز) RT @TheNationalUAE: WikiLeaks Assange allegedly fathered two children with lawyer in Ecuador embassy https://t.co/1tzQJKdvqY 11 hours ago

TheNationalUAE

The National WikiLeaks Assange allegedly fathered two children with lawyer in Ecuador embassy https://t.co/1tzQJKdvqY 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.