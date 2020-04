Iran begins lifting restrictions after virus lockdown Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

TEHRAN, DUBAI: Iran began reopening government offices on Saturday after a brief nationwide lockdown to help contain the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, which has killed more than 4,300 people in the country. Authorities had ordered most government agencies and all nonessential businesses to remain closed for a week after the Nowruz holiday ended on April 4.... TEHRAN, DUBAI: Iran began reopening government offices on Saturday after a brief nationwide lockdown to help contain the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, which has killed more than 4,300 people in the country. Authorities had ordered most government agencies and all nonessential businesses to remain closed for a week after the Nowruz holiday ended on April 4.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 2 days ago Philippines virus lockdown affects supply, sale of crops 02:26 Among the poorest communities in the Philippines farmers struggle to sell as the coronavirus restrictions continue. You Might Like

Tweets about this