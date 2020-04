Ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter has World Cup corruption case dropped Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter had a corruption charge related to the sale of World Cup broadcasting rights to the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) dropped on Saturday, reports Reuters' John Revill. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) in Switzerland has informed all of...

