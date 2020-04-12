Global  

World Bank sees FY21 India growth at 1.5-2.8%, slowest since economic reforms 30 years ago

Hindu Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The COVID-19 outbreak came at a time when India’s economy was already slowing due to persistent financial sector weaknesses, says World Bank report.
News video: World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia

World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia 02:35

 AS India enters into the 19TH day of the lockdown, the no. of covid-19 cases have breached the 8000 mark. The highly infectious novel coronavirus has infected 8,356 people in India, killed 273. 909 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 34 people died. THE WORLD BANK ON SUNDAY SAID THAT THE...

