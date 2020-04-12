Afghan Taliban confirms release of 1st government prisoners

Global  

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban announced Sunday it will be releasing 20 Afghan government prisoners the group has been holding, in the first phase of its commitment under its historic peace deal with the United States. The deal calls for the government to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for 1,000 government officials held […]
 The latest move comes a day after the Taliban walks out of talks, accusing Kabul of delaying the release of prisoners.

