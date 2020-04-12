World’s militaries face a new enemy in virus outbreak
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced militaries and militias to adapt to an invisible enemy, even as traditional conflicts grind on. Armies have had to enforce social distancing rules among troops while helping with national outbreak containment and postponing maneuvers. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia declared a temporary halt to fighting in […]
Tens of millions of Chinese residents living near the centre of the coronavirus outbreak are now able to resume travel after authorities lifted restrictions in Hubei province, except in the city of Wuhan. The move comes as China claims to have largely brought the outbreak under control, reporting...
