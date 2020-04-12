Motor racing great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 12 April 2020
LONDON (AP) — Stirling Moss, a daring, speed-loving Englishman regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, has died. He was 90. His wife Susan said he died peacefully at his London home following a long illness. “It was one lap too many,” she said. “He just closed his eyes.” […]
