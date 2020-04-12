Global  

Julian Assange fathered two children with lawyer in embassy: report

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange spent seven years holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in London. British media have reported that he fathered two children and became engaged to one of his lawyers.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison

Julian Assange’s partner issues plea for his release from prison 01:08

 The partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also the mother of his two children, has demanded his release from a London prison where it is alleged that coronavirus is spreading. Stella Moris said there were now genuine fears for the Assange's health, which has been poor in recent months....

