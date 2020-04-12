Global  

North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs

Reuters Sunday, 12 April 2020
North Korea called for tougher and more thorough countermeasures to keep citizens safe from the fast-spreading coronavirus at a meeting where leader Kim Jong Un presided, state media said on Sunday.
