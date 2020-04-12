North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

North Korea called for tougher and more thorough countermeasures to keep citizens safe from the fast-spreading coronavirus at a meeting where leader Kim Jong Un presided, state media said on Sunday. 👓 View full article

